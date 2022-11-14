Monday 11/14: Julia Sanders – Morning Star

Asheville singer/songwriter Julia Sanders has been exploring numerous corners of America these past few years, but we are oh so lucky that she calls Asheville home. Check out this intriguing collection of songs, largely inspired by the her new experience of motherhood. John James Tourville (The Deslondes), another Asheville music figure, features prominently here with production, recording, and nearly a dozen or so instruments. Other locals include Megan Drollinger (Life Like Water), Lyndsay Pruett (Jon Stickley Trio), Erika Lewis (Tuba Skinny), and Melissa Hyman (The Moon & You). Julia has an album release show at The Grey Eagle on December 5th.
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.