Tuesday 11/8: Sam Bush – Radio John: Songs of John Hartford

John Hartford…Sam Bush…Two of WNCW’s absolute favorites! Did you know Bush was lifelong friends with Hartford? He frequently jammed with hero and mentor, on and off-stage, going back to the early ‘70s. Did you also know Bush plays bass, guitar, and banjo? He plays every instrument on every cut but one (his band joins him on the one non-Hartford song), pouring himself and all his love for John into the performances. The liner notes include some wonderful reflections from Sam as well as musician/producer/journalist Jon Weisberger. This heartfelt tribute will be available on Friday the 11th via Smithsonian Folkways.