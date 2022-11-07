Thursday 11/10: Vince Herman – Enjoy the Ride

Leftover Salmon co-founder Vince Herman has his first solo release! He recorded it at the late Cowboy Jack Clement’s famous studio in Nashville, and anyone familiar with both of those unique fellows knows this was a fitting match. The studio band included Darrell Scott, guitarist Pat McLaughlin, bassist Dave Roe, drummer Pete Abbott, keyboardist Mike Rojas, fiddlers Jason Carter and Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, …plus a few harmony vocals from Tim O’Brien who stopped by during the sessions. By the way, Vince and Leftover Salmon will be in Asheville for a couple New Year’s Eve shows at the Salvage Station.