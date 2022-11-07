© 2022 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Fall Fund Drive is October 9-15. Click here to donate now!
New Tunes at Two Record.png
New Tunes at Two

Thursday 11/10: Vince Herman – Enjoy the Ride

Published November 7, 2022 at 9:14 AM EST
Vince Herman - Enjoy the Ride.jpg

Leftover Salmon co-founder Vince Herman has his first solo release! He recorded it at the late Cowboy Jack Clement’s famous studio in Nashville, and anyone familiar with both of those unique fellows knows this was a fitting match. The studio band included Darrell Scott, guitarist Pat McLaughlin, bassist Dave Roe, drummer Pete Abbott, keyboardist Mike Rojas, fiddlers Jason Carter and Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, …plus a few harmony vocals from Tim O’Brien who stopped by during the sessions. By the way, Vince and Leftover Salmon will be in Asheville for a couple New Year’s Eve shows at the Salvage Station.

Tags
New Tunes at Two leftover salmon
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson