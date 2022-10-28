© 2022 WNCW
New Tunes at Two

Thursday 11/3: Dropkick Murphys – This Machine Still Kills Fascists

Published October 28, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT
Dropkick Murphys - This Machine Kills Fascists.jpg

This Boston band, led by Ken Casey, has been pulling no punches with its fiery Irish punk rock since 1996. Casey has always felt a kinship with the words of Woody Guthrie, and thanks to Woody’s daughter Nora Guthrie, they were able to mine the seemingly infinite Woody Guthrie archives to find more poems that can finally be set to music. Nora helped find lyrics that, in her words, “seemed to be needed to be said – or screamed – today.” Guests here include Woody himself, his grandson Cole Quest, Nikki Lane, and Dom Flemons.

