Katie Crutchfield, a.k.a. Waxahatchee, and Jessica Williamson are the duo Plains, and fans of Waxahatchee’s album Saint Cloud will like this new project, particularly since they share Brad Cook as producer. Crutchfield is from Alabama, Williamson from Texas, and you might hear some of their ‘90s Country upbringing – we’ll include that of Lucinda’s Car Wheels On a Gravel Road -- in this lush, warm album.