We first got to know this New Zealand singer, wildly popular back home, through a collaboration with Canadian duo Kacey & Clayton. He’s not known for sunny, ‘80s synth-inspired sounds, but that’s what he delivers here, with his high tenor that might evoke that of Roy Orbison. Marlon has lately been on world tour with Lorde, and learning the Maori language of his homeland…Perhaps those influences show themselves here, too?