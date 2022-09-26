© 2022 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Fall Fund Drive will be October 9-15. Click here to sign up to volunteer!
New Tunes at Two Record.png
New Tunes at Two

Wednesday 9/28: Early James – Strange Time to Be Alive

Published September 26, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT
Early James - Strange Time to Be Alive.jpg

If you’re a fan of Southern gothic writers like William Faulkner or Eudora Welty, the lyrics of Alabama native James Mullis, a.k.a. Early James, might resonate with you. He incorporates these influences into his original forsaken blues and contemplative folk songs, brooding murder ballads and lovestruck piano tunes. Dan Auerbach of Easy Eye Sound was recruited a 2nd time for this new one. He’s got Sierra Ferrell joining him on one of these songs.

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson