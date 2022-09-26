Wednesday 9/28: Early James – Strange Time to Be Alive

If you’re a fan of Southern gothic writers like William Faulkner or Eudora Welty, the lyrics of Alabama native James Mullis, a.k.a. Early James, might resonate with you. He incorporates these influences into his original forsaken blues and contemplative folk songs, brooding murder ballads and lovestruck piano tunes. Dan Auerbach of Easy Eye Sound was recruited a 2nd time for this new one. He’s got Sierra Ferrell joining him on one of these songs.