This is the 6th release from this Chicago-based piano-powered roots-pop band. Captivating singer Berit Ulseth is joined by pianist Johnny Iguana, who was a member of blues legend Junior Wells’ band, and the rest of this tight band, with producers Ted Hutt (Violent Femmes, Old Crow Medicine Show) and Anthony Gravino (Charlie Hunter, Kurt Elling); and it’s mixed by Kevin Killen (David Bowie, U2, Elvis Costello).