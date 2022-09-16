© 2022 WNCW
New Tunes at Two Record.png
New Tunes at Two

Thursday, 9/22: Julian Lage – View With a Room

Published September 16, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT
Julian Lage - View With a Room.jpg

Guitarist Julian Lage is back with his 2nd album on Blue Note Records, with bassist Jorge Roeder and drummer Dave King. But his “secret weapon” here is fellow jazz guitarist Bill Frisell, whose unmistakable sound joins Lage’s on 7 of these tracks. “In so many ways, I’ve wanted to make this record for years,” says Lage. “It comes from a line of musical inquiry: can you have lush orchestration combined with an organic sense of improvisation and the agility of a small ensemble?” View With a Room was produced by singer/guitarist Margaret Glaspy, Lage’s wife.

