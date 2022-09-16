Thursday, 9/22: Julian Lage – View With a Room

Guitarist Julian Lage is back with his 2nd album on Blue Note Records, with bassist Jorge Roeder and drummer Dave King. But his “secret weapon” here is fellow jazz guitarist Bill Frisell, whose unmistakable sound joins Lage’s on 7 of these tracks. “In so many ways, I’ve wanted to make this record for years,” says Lage. “It comes from a line of musical inquiry: can you have lush orchestration combined with an organic sense of improvisation and the agility of a small ensemble?” View With a Room was produced by singer/guitarist Margaret Glaspy, Lage’s wife.