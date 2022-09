These guys are all about a movement -- a new traditional blues revival. The dynamic, throwback blues trio are disciples of the place where traditional blues, country, and rock ‘n’ roll intersect, muck like our Monday NT@2 featured artist Charley Crockett. Guitarist Matt Stubbs, guitarist/vocalist Pat Faherty, and drummer Tim Carman have been at the forefront of this traditional blues revival since they first formed in 2018.