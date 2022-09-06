Tuesday 9/6: The Chieftains -- Bear’s Sonic Journals: The Foxhunt, The Chieftains Live in San Francisco 1973 & 1976

Owsley “Bear” Stanley made a name for himself as, among other things, a meticulous sound engineer for the Grateful Dead for much of their long strange trip, as well as select other acts who played around the SF Bay Area. Some of these recordings are now seeing the light of day in this recent series. The 1973 recording of The Chieftains found them on their first tour in the U.S., playing an unscheduled gig at The Boarding House, at Jerry Garcia’s invitation to open for his bluegrass band, Old & In The Way. Yes, Jerry saw the direct connections between Celtic music and the Bluegrass and country sounds that he dove into. The 1976 recording includes a second complete concert recorded by Bear, this time at the Great American Music Hall. If The Chieftains arrived in San Francisco as relative unknowns in ’73, they returned in ’76 as a global sensation, headlining before a sold-out crowd at a larger venue.