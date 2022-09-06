© 2022 WNCW
New Tunes at Two

Tuesday 9/6: The Chieftains -- Bear’s Sonic Journals: The Foxhunt, The Chieftains Live in San Francisco 1973 & 1976

Published September 6, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT
Owsley “Bear” Stanley made a name for himself as, among other things, a meticulous sound engineer for the Grateful Dead for much of their long strange trip, as well as select other acts who played around the SF Bay Area. Some of these recordings are now seeing the light of day in this recent series. The 1973 recording of The Chieftains found them on their first tour in the U.S., playing an unscheduled gig at The Boarding House, at Jerry Garcia’s invitation to open for his bluegrass band, Old & In The Way.  Yes, Jerry saw the direct connections between Celtic music and the Bluegrass and country sounds that he dove into. The 1976 recording includes a second complete concert recorded by Bear, this time at the Great American Music Hall.  If The Chieftains arrived in San Francisco as relative unknowns in ’73, they returned in ’76 as a global sensation, headlining before a sold-out crowd at a larger venue.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
