Monday 9/5: Greyboy All Stars – A Town Called Earth

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the debut from this group that blends funk, boogaloo, soul, jazz, R&B, and fusion, a reissue will be released on September 16th. Remastered from the original analog source tapes by Dave Cooley and Phillip Rodriguez at Elysian Masters, pressed on 180-gram audiophile vinyl and packaged with an 18x24” color poster, only 2000 copies of the double-LP set will be issued. Included here is a previously unreleased groover, “Cassiopeia’s Chair.” Reconnect with – or get to know for the first time – this debut from saxophonist and flutist Karl Denson, guitarist Michael Andrews—or Elgin Park, if you prefer, keyboardist Robert Walter, bassist Chris Stillwell, and drummer Zak Najor.