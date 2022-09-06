© 2022 WNCW
New Tunes at Two

Monday 9/5: Greyboy All Stars – A Town Called Earth

Published September 6, 2022 at 9:23 AM EDT
To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the debut from this group that blends funk, boogaloo, soul, jazz, R&B, and fusion, a reissue will be released on September 16th. Remastered from the original analog source tapes by Dave Cooley and Phillip Rodriguez at Elysian Masters, pressed on 180-gram audiophile vinyl and packaged with an 18x24” color poster, only 2000 copies of the double-LP set will be issued. Included here is a previously unreleased groover, “Cassiopeia’s Chair.” Reconnect with – or get to know for the first time – this debut from saxophonist and flutist Karl Denson, guitarist Michael Andrews—or Elgin Park, if you prefer, keyboardist Robert Walter, bassist Chris Stillwell, and drummer Zak Najor.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
