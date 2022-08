This group formed in 2016 when Autumn Ragland and Sam Cox first started collaborating together in Oklahoma. Drummer Javan Long came on board a couple years later to form this trio. On this their 4th album, they recruited Hank Early of the Turnpike Troubadours to co-produce, mix and master these songs, which address emotionally raw issues that transcend most others of the “Red Dirt” genre this band has come from.