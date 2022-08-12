© 2022 WNCW
New Tunes at Two

Tuesday 8/16: Shemekia Copeland – Done Come Too Far

Published August 12, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT
It’s another direct hit at issues of our day with Shemekia’s new one. Will Kimbrough serves once again as her album producer, and greats Cedric Burnside, Sonny Landreth, and Charles Hodges contribute as well. “Once my son was born, I became even more committed to making the world a better place. On America’s Child, Uncivil War, and now Done Come Too Far, I’ve been trying to put the “United” back into United States. Friends, family, and home, these things we all value.” –Shemekia Copeland

New Tunes at Two shemekia copeland
