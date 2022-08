This new one is a rather dramatic departure from her previous six albums. It’s also a fearless confessional featuring 10 emotionally raw tracks, produced by Lawrence Rothman (Angel Olsen, Courtney Love.) Upon hearing Amanda for the first time Lawrence said, “I was just mesmerized. I thought she was the new Dolly Parton; Dolly for a new generation.” Tune in to see if you agree. Also, note that Amanda has shows in Asheville and Charlotte in September!