Tuesday 8/2: Andrew Duhon – Emerald Blue

Duhon’s songwriting has been described as effortless, despite his ability to absorb, process, and express what many of us may see, but can’t necessarily put into words. On this fourth album of his, the New Orleans native sings of inspirations captured in travels to the Pacific Northwest. It was produced by Trina Shoemaker, who was nominated for a “Best Engineered Album” Grammy for his previous record. Andrew performs live in Asheville on Wednesday, Greenville on Thursday, and Charlotte on Friday!