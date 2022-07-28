© 2022 WNCW
New Tunes at Two

Tuesday 8/2: Andrew Duhon – Emerald Blue

Published July 28, 2022 at 9:20 PM EDT
Duhon’s songwriting has been described as effortless, despite his ability to absorb, process, and express what many of us may see, but can’t necessarily put into words. On this fourth album of his, the New Orleans native sings of inspirations captured in travels to the Pacific Northwest. It was produced by Trina Shoemaker, who was nominated for a “Best Engineered Album” Grammy for his previous record. Andrew performs live in Asheville on Wednesday, Greenville on Thursday, and Charlotte on Friday!

New Tunes at Two
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
