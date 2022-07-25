© 2022 WNCW
New Tunes at Two

Tuesday 7/26: The Local Honeys

Published July 25, 2022 at 8:07 AM EDT
When a master songsmith like Tom T. Hall calls an artist “a great credit to a wonderful Kentucky tradition” it’s time to pull up a chair and pay attention. As it pertains to The Local Honeys he was right on the money. For almost a decade the duo (Linda Jean Stokley and Montana Hobbs) have been an integral part of the Kentucky music-scape. They’ve paid their dues, garnering countless accolades and accomplishments (tours with Tyler Childers, Colter Wall, praise from the New York Times) and have become the defining sound of Kentucky music.

