Thursday 7/21: Roland Roberts – So It Goes

Geographically, Roberts describes himself as “Memphis-born, Alabama-raised, Colorado-grown, and Alaska-rooted.” So it should be no big surprise that he has an ability to capture various character traits of what it means to be an American. In the past couple years since his debut album, he’s bought some land in Alaska and built a cabin on it, started a dump trucking business, and been on an epic whitewater rafting trip in the Grand Canyon. Let’s get to know how these experiences are reflected in his latest collection of songs…