New Tunes at Two

Thursday 7/21: Roland Roberts – So It Goes

Published July 18, 2022 at 7:59 AM EDT
Geographically, Roberts describes himself as “Memphis-born, Alabama-raised, Colorado-grown, and Alaska-rooted.” So it should be no big surprise that he has an ability to capture various character traits of what it means to be an American. In the past couple years since his debut album, he’s bought some land in Alaska and built a cabin on it, started a dump trucking business, and been on an epic whitewater rafting trip in the Grand Canyon. Let’s get to know how these experiences are reflected in his latest collection of songs…

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
