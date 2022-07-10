Wednesday 7/13: Joe Pug – Nation of Heat – Revisited

Those of us who were here at WNCW in 2008 remember being wowed by this unassuming, stripped-down acoustic 7-song EP with sparse artwork and little info, from an unknown fellow named Joe Pug. There was such an impressive honesty and open-heartedness in songs like the title track, “Speak Plainly, Diana”, and especially “I Do My Father’s Drugs”. Well, he’s decided to re-record this EP, with swirling organ, electric guitar, and more, with members of the 400 Unit, My Morning Jacket, and others. And this time there are liner notes, from none other than Steve Earle.