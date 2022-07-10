© 2022 WNCW
New Tunes at Two

Wednesday 7/13: Joe Pug – Nation of Heat – Revisited

Published July 10, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT
Those of us who were here at WNCW in 2008 remember being wowed by this unassuming, stripped-down acoustic 7-song EP with sparse artwork and little info, from an unknown fellow named Joe Pug. There was such an impressive honesty and open-heartedness in songs like the title track, “Speak Plainly, Diana”, and especially “I Do My Father’s Drugs”. Well, he’s decided to re-record this EP, with swirling organ, electric guitar, and more, with members of the 400 Unit, My Morning Jacket, and others. And this time there are liner notes, from none other than Steve Earle.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation.
