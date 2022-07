She’s been co-writing songs the past few years with the likes of Sondre Lerche, Jim James, Moby, Sarah and Sean Watkins (Nickel Creek), and Mikael Jorgensen (Wilco), but Jamie Drake has all the while been carefully honing her own craft and preparing to take center stage. This is her 2nd album under her name, and is a wonderful blend of ‘70s Laurel Canyon California and Rio de Janeiro bossa nova.