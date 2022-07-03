© 2022 WNCW
New Tunes at Two

Thursday 7/7: Mista Savona Presents: Havana Meets Kingston Part 2

Published July 3, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT
While connected by common African roots and colonial histories, the music of Cuba and Jamaica have traveled largely in separate directions. Producer Jake Savona (who performs as Mista Savona) has united these two cultures with these tastefully made recordings. Jamaican singers include Clinton Fearon (The Gladiators), Randy Valentine, Prince Alla, Stevie Culture, The Jewels and Micah Shemaiah. Featured Cuban guests include Cimafunk, Barbarito Torres, Changuito, Brenda Navarrete, Solis, Beatriz Marquez, Dayán Carrera Fernández and many more.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
