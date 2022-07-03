Thursday 7/7: Mista Savona Presents: Havana Meets Kingston Part 2

While connected by common African roots and colonial histories, the music of Cuba and Jamaica have traveled largely in separate directions. Producer Jake Savona (who performs as Mista Savona) has united these two cultures with these tastefully made recordings. Jamaican singers include Clinton Fearon (The Gladiators), Randy Valentine, Prince Alla, Stevie Culture, The Jewels and Micah Shemaiah. Featured Cuban guests include Cimafunk, Barbarito Torres, Changuito, Brenda Navarrete, Solis, Beatriz Marquez, Dayán Carrera Fernández and many more.