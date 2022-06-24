Tuesday 6/28: Pharis & Jason Romero – Tell ‘Em You Were Gold

Pharis and Jason Romero — whose old-time, country-folk, and early roots music has made them three-time JUNO Award and seven-time Canadian Folk Music Award winners — have their seventh album out as a duo. Jason plays seven different banjos on the album, and Pharis plays one gourd banjo guitar—all handmade by Jason in his shop. They were even given names reflecting their individual character and identity: Papillon, Big Blue, Clara, Birdie, Mother, Bella, Gourdo, and The Beast. The photographs them in the CD liner notes are absolutely exquisite!