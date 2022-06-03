Monday, 6/6: Tedeschi Trucks Band -- I Am the Moon: 1. Crescent

Introducing the first in an ambitious 4-part album series from Susan & Derek and co., each with an accompanying film. The series reimagines Layla and Majnun, the mythic Persian tale of star-crossed lovers through a modern-day lens: grappling with grief, fate, and romance as a way to process the emotional and isolating effects of the era. There will be one album released each month, with the culmination of all four released on September 9th.