New Tunes at Two

Wednesday: Peter Rowan – Calling You From My Mountain

Published May 27, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT
He’s been a “music visionary” in Tex-Mex, Hawaiian, Reggae, Country, and more these past 50+ years, but he’s come back to his bluegrass roots on this new one. With talents like Billy Strings, Shawn Camp, Molly Tuttle, Lindsay Lou, and Mark Howard, the album also features Peter’s own band of extraordinary young players like Christopher Henry (mandolin), Max Wareham (banjo), Julian Pinelli (fiddle), and Eric Thorin (acoustic bass). “I’ve got a young band, it’s fabulous,” Peter has said. “They’re bursting with ideas. They’re in their years of inspiration.” Released June 24th.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
