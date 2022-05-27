Wednesday: Peter Rowan – Calling You From My Mountain

He’s been a “music visionary” in Tex-Mex, Hawaiian, Reggae, Country, and more these past 50+ years, but he’s come back to his bluegrass roots on this new one. With talents like Billy Strings, Shawn Camp, Molly Tuttle, Lindsay Lou, and Mark Howard, the album also features Peter’s own band of extraordinary young players like Christopher Henry (mandolin), Max Wareham (banjo), Julian Pinelli (fiddle), and Eric Thorin (acoustic bass). “I’ve got a young band, it’s fabulous,” Peter has said. “They’re bursting with ideas. They’re in their years of inspiration.” Released June 24th.