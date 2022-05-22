© 2022 WNCW
New Tunes at Two

Tuesday : Charlie Musselwhite – Mississippi Son

Published May 22, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT
“Secular spiritual music” is what Charlie calls his work. He’s been crafting it for some 60 years now, and released nearly 40 albums on a variety of labels. Straight up blues for sure, but often mixing in elements of jazz, gospel, Tex-Mex, Cuban and other styles, too. He’s recently moved from Northern California back to Mississippi, and this new one definitely has a strong Clarksdale red-clay feel. “Blues tells the truth in a world that’s full of lies,” the master harmonica player says. The album will be released on Friday, June 3rd.

