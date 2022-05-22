© 2022 WNCW
New Tunes at Two

Thursday: Steve Forbert – Moving Through America

Published May 22, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT
As the music journal No Depression writes, "Forbert’s genius lies in his artful way of telling funny and memorable stories about the hopes and dreams of ordinary folks across America. In that way, he continues to follow in the footsteps of his folk music hero and fellow Meridian, Mississippi, native Jimmie Rodgers.”  He’s released 20 albums since his 1979 breakthrough Jackrabbit Slim with “Romeo’s Tune”, and this new one show’s the elder statesman of Americana music still has that knack for telling compelling stories of everyday people across America.

New Tunes at Two
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
