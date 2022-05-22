Thursday: Steve Forbert – Moving Through America

As the music journal No Depression writes, "Forbert’s genius lies in his artful way of telling funny and memorable stories about the hopes and dreams of ordinary folks across America. In that way, he continues to follow in the footsteps of his folk music hero and fellow Meridian, Mississippi, native Jimmie Rodgers.” He’s released 20 albums since his 1979 breakthrough Jackrabbit Slim with “Romeo’s Tune”, and this new one show’s the elder statesman of Americana music still has that knack for telling compelling stories of everyday people across America.