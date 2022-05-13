© 2022 WNCW
New Tunes at Two

Wednesday 5/18: Cristina Vane – Make Myself Me Again

Published May 13, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT
CristinaVane - Make Myself Me Again.jpg

As our own Joe Kendrick wrote for NPR, “Having grown up between England, France and Italy before moving to the U.S. at 18, Vane seems unlikely to have become a torch-bearer for American roots music.” But she certainly has embraced the blues well, with her soulful voice, terrific slide guitar work, and authentic blues storytelling. "After being exposed to all of this music that I love, I'm slowly figuring out how to find my own voice", she says, "It is the sound of growing up". Her new album will be released this Friday, and she returns to the area for shows in Knoxville on June 2nd, and Asheville June 4th.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
