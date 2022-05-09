© 2022 WNCW
New Tunes at Two

Wednesday 5/11: Aaron Raitiere – Single Wide Dreamer

Published May 9, 2022 at 9:10 AM EDT
He’s led a rather low-key, laid back life despite being a Nashville songwriter, but his colleagues have finally cajoled him into releasing a debut record under his own name. And those colleagues include Anderson East and Miranda Lambert (who co-produced it), Bob Weir, Rabert Randolph, Natalie Hemby and Dave Cobb. Raitiere sings about “a single wide dreamer in a double wide world”, the “redneck white & blue”, and being “a few sandwiches short of a picnic”: a few characters that a lot of us can probably relate to.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation.
