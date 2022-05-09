© 2022 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two Record.png
New Tunes at Two

Tuesday 5/10: Tuba Skinny – Magnolia Stroll

Published May 9, 2022 at 9:12 AM EDT
Tuba Skinny - Magnolia Stroll.png

Much like Calexico’s new heartfelt tribute to their friends, family, and terrain of the Southwest (featured Monday for “New Tunes at 2”), this new one from Tuba Skinny is a love letter of sorts to the musicians, neighborhoods, et al of their native New Orleans. The band started as a busking band in the French Quarter, and has branched out into jug band, country blues, ragtime, R&B, and more, but they come back to their roots on this one, and this time all of the songs are originals!

Tags

New Tunes at Two Tuba Skinny
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson