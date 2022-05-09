Tuesday 5/10: Tuba Skinny – Magnolia Stroll
Much like Calexico’s new heartfelt tribute to their friends, family, and terrain of the Southwest (featured Monday for “New Tunes at 2”), this new one from Tuba Skinny is a love letter of sorts to the musicians, neighborhoods, et al of their native New Orleans. The band started as a busking band in the French Quarter, and has branched out into jug band, country blues, ragtime, R&B, and more, but they come back to their roots on this one, and this time all of the songs are originals!