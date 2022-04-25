Wednesday 4/27: John Craigie – Mermaid Salt

The Portland, Oregon singer/songwriter has quite a sharp wit in his shows, and in a lot of his songs. “Humorous storytelling, serious folk”, to describe his style. On this new one, he paints deep, rich portraits of characters, with expert production work. As his website says of Mermaid Salt, he “adapts moments of solitude into stories perfectly suited for old Americana fiction anthologies.” This is the follow-up to his 2020 album “Asterisk the Universe”.