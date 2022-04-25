© 2022 WNCW
New Tunes at Two

Wednesday 4/27: John Craigie – Mermaid Salt

Published April 25, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT
The Portland, Oregon singer/songwriter has quite a sharp wit in his shows, and in a lot of his songs. “Humorous storytelling, serious folk”, to describe his style. On this new one, he paints deep, rich portraits of characters, with expert production work. As his website says of Mermaid Salt, he “adapts moments of solitude into stories perfectly suited for old Americana fiction anthologies.” This is the follow-up to his 2020 album “Asterisk the Universe”.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
