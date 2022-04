She’s the singer for the fun New Orleans swing/jazz band Tuba Skinny, but this album has the stamp of Nashville, where she recorded with John James Tourville (The Deslondes) and his great producer and pedal steel prowess. It’s more Cosmic Americana and indie-folk/rock than ragtime and swing. Bonus: Erika calls Asheville home! We plan to have her live in Studio B in the near future.