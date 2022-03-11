© 2022
New Tunes at Two

Monday 3/14: Railroad Earth – All For the Song

Published March 11, 2022 at 10:36 AM EST
Railroad Earth - All For For the Song.jpg

It’s been a while since this New Jersey bluegrass-inspired jamband as released an album! This is their first time to record down in New Orleans, and with famed musician Anders Osborne as producer: “There are five producers in this band, so a strong-willed voice from the outside is usually pretty essential. Anders was the voice,” according to drummer Carey Harmon…. It’s also their first one since losing cofounder Andy Goessling to cancer in 2018, so there’s an additional level of bittersweet, raw emotion on this one.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
