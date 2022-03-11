Monday 3/14: Railroad Earth – All For the Song

It’s been a while since this New Jersey bluegrass-inspired jamband as released an album! This is their first time to record down in New Orleans, and with famed musician Anders Osborne as producer: “There are five producers in this band, so a strong-willed voice from the outside is usually pretty essential. Anders was the voice,” according to drummer Carey Harmon…. It’s also their first one since losing cofounder Andy Goessling to cancer in 2018, so there’s an additional level of bittersweet, raw emotion on this one.