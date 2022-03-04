Monday 3/7: Fruition – Live, Volume 1

It’s basically a live album that most acts can only dream of! Drummer and Mixing Engineer Tyler Thompson explains: "This album is a recording of a show at Visual Arts Collective in Boise, ID on February 10th, 2019. It was the end of a long tour, so we were definitely firing on all cylinders. Luckily, we didn't even know the show was being recorded to multitrack, so the energy couldn't be more honest and rowdy. It was so fun going back through these live tracks that it makes us feel there may be many more live albums in future.”