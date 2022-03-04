© 2022
New Tunes at Two

Monday 3/7: Fruition – Live, Volume 1

Published March 4, 2022 at 10:25 AM EST
Fruition Live Vol. 1.jpg

It’s basically a live album that most acts can only dream of! Drummer and Mixing Engineer Tyler Thompson explains: "This album is a recording of a show at Visual Arts Collective in Boise, ID on February 10th, 2019. It was the end of a long tour, so we were definitely firing on all cylinders. Luckily, we didn't even know the show was being recorded to multitrack, so the energy couldn't be more honest and rowdy. It was so fun going back through these live tracks that it makes us feel there may be many more live albums in future.”

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
