© 2022
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two Record.png
New Tunes at Two

Thursday 3/3: Sarah Shook & the Disarmers – Nightroamer

Published February 25, 2022 at 3:18 PM EST
SarahShook & TheDisarmers_NIghtroamer_.jpg

The NC singer/songwriter and her band are back with another great collection of the pop-savvy, honky-tonk punk that should make them a household name. Relationships and major life changes are expressed with honesty and humor, three tight minutes at a time. “I’m starting to realize that being an outlier and a weirdo––it doesn’t have to be a bad thing,” says Sarah. Led by Shook on lead vocals and rhythm guitar, The Disarmers are a seasoned powerhouse, featuring Eric Peterson (lead guitar), Aaron Oliva (bass), Jack Foster (drums), and Adam Kurtz (pedal steel).

Tags

New Tunes at Two Sarah Shook & the Disarmers
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson