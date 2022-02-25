© 2022
New Tunes at Two

Monday 2/28: Del McCoury Band – Almost Proud

Published February 25, 2022 at 3:22 PM EST
He’s 83 now, and has a few reflections on life that only come from sound wisdom and experience. “I did things that I’m not proud of / to see if anybody cares” Del sings in the opening verse of the title track. “That’s the wrong kind of attention / I was young and dumb and loud / Now I’m quiet and I’m older / Would you believe I’m almost proud?” But he still sings with the voice of someone half his age, and his band is as tight as ever. Yes, fans of Del & the boys, this is the album you’ve been waiting for, and would expect, from perhaps the greatest bluegrass act today.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
