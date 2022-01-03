© 2022
New Tunes at Two

Wednesday: David Bowie – Toy

Published January 3, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST
David-Bowie-Toy.jpg

Toy was recorded following David's triumphant Glastonbury 2000 performance. Bowie entered the studio with his band, Mark Plati, Sterling Campbell, Gail Ann Dorsey, Earl Slick, Mike Garson, Holly Palmer, and Emm Gryner, to record new interpretations of songs he’d first recorded from 1964-1971. David planned to record the album “old school” with the band playing live and release it right away. Instead, he had to move on to something new, which began with a handful of new songs from the same sessions and ultimately became the acclaimed album Heathen, released in 2002. Toy will finally be released on January 7th, the day before what would be his 75th birthday.

New Tunes at TwoDavid Bowie
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
