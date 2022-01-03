© 2022
New Tunes at Two

Thursday: Eliza Gilkyson – Songs From the River Wind

Published January 3, 2022 at 10:53 AM EST
Eliza Gilkyson Songs From the River Wind.jpg

She calls this her “love letter to the West”, and New Mexico in particular, as she’s recently moved back there. It’s a beautiful combo of originals, and a few covers that fit the theme, including a couple old cowboy tunes adapted to a female perspective. This is the follow-up to her critically acclaimed political album, 2020, which topped the folk radio charts and won Eliza the “Best Song of the Year” award from the Folk International Alliance.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson