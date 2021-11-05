© 2021
New Tunes at Two

Tuesday 11/9: Billy Bragg - The Million Things That Never Happened

Published November 5, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT
Jill Furmanovsky
The English folk/punk rocker is back! “As a mid-century modern geezer, I’m aware that my notions of personal relationships were formed almost fifty years ago, likewise my politics. To cling to that and imagine that you’ve nothing to learn from younger generations, you’re in danger of becoming a dinosaur. Kids have got new priorities and new ideas. Thatcher’s dead. The world has moved on. I’m trying to respond to the things I’m hearing now, rather than reminding folk of ‘the good old days’.”

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
