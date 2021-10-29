Wednesday 11/10: Zoe & Cloyd – Rebuild

John Cloyd Miller and Natalya Zoe Weinstein, who call Fairview, NC home, have been releasing individual songs from this great collection over the past many months, and played some of them live for us in Studio B last April. We’re happy to announce the full album is now available! They address the challenging year in which it was created in the liner notes: “Our world was turned upside down and it made us reflect on our lives, our priorities, and our art more than ever. We are all faced with rebuilding ourselves, our relationships, our careers, and our collective society.”