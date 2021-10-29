© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two Record.png
New Tunes at Two

Wednesday 11/10: Zoe & Cloyd – Rebuild

Published November 5, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT
Zoe Cloyd Rebuild.jpg

John Cloyd Miller and Natalya Zoe Weinstein, who call Fairview, NC home, have been releasing individual songs from this great collection over the past many months, and played some of them live for us in Studio B last April. We’re happy to announce the full album is now available! They address the challenging year in which it was created in the liner notes: “Our world was turned upside down and it made us reflect on our lives, our priorities, and our art more than ever. We are all faced with rebuilding ourselves, our relationships, our careers, and our collective society.”

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson