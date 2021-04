Mondays 8pm to 9pm

Hosted by Renee Denton, Local Color brings to light music by emerging and established artists from all over our listening area. In addition to fresh releases and long-heralded songs, you’ll hear news from our region’s music community, occasional interviews, and in-studio performances. The one-hour show airs weekly on Monday nights at 8pm.

Previous Local Color shows hosted by Mary Hughes are available on Tumblr at http://localcoloronwncw.tumblr.com/