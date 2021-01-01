Saturdays at 7am

eTown is an exciting weekly radio broadcast heard from coast to coast on NPR, public and commercial stations. Every eTown show is taped in front of a live audience and features performances from many of today's top musical artists as well as conversation and information about the world around us. eTown's mission is to produce high quality programs of diverse music and conversation in order to entertain, educate and engage a wide audience in appreciating and protecting our culture and natural resources.