Wednesdays at 9pm to 1am

Dead Air celebrates The Grateful Dead and the music and culture that the band has inspired since their formation in 1965. Before Dead Air began, WNCW had only one hour of Grateful Dead oriented programming per week, with the Grateful Dead Hour, hosted by David Gans. In 1996, then-Programming Director Dan Reed dedicated a bigger chunk of the night’s programming to the Grateful Dead and other like-minded artists with the addition of Dead Air. The show's first host, Uncle Dave, played plenty of the Dead, while adding Phish, Widespread Panic, Dylan, Allman Brothers, Black Crowes, Moe, and others to the program. Trent Henley came back to WNCW as host of the show in 2015 and continues the tradition of Wednesday night’s “Jar of Jam”, which begins with the Grateful Dead Hour at 8 p.m. Tune in for four hours of Dead Air every Wednesday Night starting at 9 p.m. Dead Air: "It's Music-for-Long-Attention Spans."