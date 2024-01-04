© 2024 WNCW
Down the Road on the Blue Ridge Music Trails

Thomm Jutz and Nothing But Green Willow: The Songs of Mary Sands and Jane Gentry

Published January 4, 2024 at 9:34 AM EST

Madison County is home to a centuries old ballad singing tradition which has attracted interest for over a century. In 1916, Englishman, Cecil Sharp traveled to Western North Carolina to hear the old ballads that were no longer being freely sung in England. A new album revives this Transatlantic connection. We sat down with Thomm Jutz, singer-songwriter and co-producer of Nothing But Green Willow: The Songs of Mary Sands and Jane Gentry, to learn more about the album and the ballad singing tradition.

