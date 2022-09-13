© 2022 WNCW
Down the Road on the Blue Ridge Music Trails

The 51st Smoky Mountain Folk Festival

Published August 26, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT
The 51st Smoky Mountain Folk Festival returns to the shores of Lake Junaluska in Haywood County this August. Now in its 6th decade, the festival coincides with a time when communities would gather at harvest time to share music and dance. The festival welcomes an outstanding array of the region’s finest traditional performers including fiddlers, banjo players, string bands, ballad singers, buck dancers, and fabulous square teams as well as the unique sounds of dulcimer, harmonica, mouth harp, bagpipes, and even spoons.

