© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Podcast Logo 3000 x 3000.jpg
Down the Road on the Blue Ridge Music Trails

Traditional Artist Directory Spotlight David Holt

Published November 19, 2021 at 11:28 AM EST
David Holt Nov 2021.jpg
Blue Ridge Music Trails of NC
David Holt

David Holt grew up in Garland, Texas. He says, “I grew up in a family of informal storytellers, and there was plenty to tell about our wild and wooly Texas forefathers. Storytelling was just a natural part of family life for me. I never thought about telling stories in public until I began to collect mountain music and came across interesting and unusual anecdotes from mountain folks. I began to use these stories in concerts and realized the power storytelling holds."

Tags

Season 3PodcastDown The Road on the Blue Ridge Mountain Trailsdavid holt
Stay Connected