Dance is an essential part of the musical traditions of Western North Carolina. Dancing and music go hand-in-hand, and for many years, dances with live music were a central meeting point for communities. One dance team that has been a fixture in Western North Carolina for almost 50 years is the Green Grass Cloggers. Clogging is a distinct form of dancing that borrows from the step dancing of the British Isles, the dance traditions of West Africa, and Native American dance. Clogging is a dynamic form, a dance that is alive, well, and evolving.

Works Cited : Jamison, Phil. Hoedowns, Reels, and Frolics: Roots and Branches of Southern Appalachian Dance. Chicago, U of Illinois P, 2015. Sutton, Rodney. “Dudley Culp Memorial Remembrance.” 2021. Vimeo file. Track List : Oscar Jenkins, Fred Cockerham, and Tommy Jarrell. “Sugar Hill.” County Records, 2004. Ralph Blizzard & The New Southern Ramblers “Lost Indian.” Rounder, 1995. Beverly Smith & Carl Jones. “Big Hoedown.” Dittyville, 2011. Hog-Eyed Man. “Jack Wilson.” The Old-Time Tiki Parlor, 2018.