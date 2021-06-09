© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Podcast Logo 3000 x 3000.jpg
Down the Road on the Blue Ridge Music Trails

Banjo Builders in WNC

Published March 2, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST
640x640_15384001.jpg

The roots of the banjo go back to West Africa. Early versions of the instrument came to the Americas with enslaved people. In the Appalachian Mountains of Western North Carolina, the banjo took a strong hold, and along with the fiddle, formed the foundation of our traditional music. Today, the banjo is as present as ever across Western North Carolina. Not only is the banjo played here, but it’s also built here. Two young builders with their own distinct building styles and philosophies work to carry on the tradition.

Tags

Season 3Podcast
Stay Connected