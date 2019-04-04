You Asked For It and We're Delivering! Here's A List of Our Fundraiser Concert & Festival Tickets

Thanks for your input! We truly are listener-supported. You wanted to see a full list of our fundraiser tickets to events so we created one for you! You must call 800 245 8870 to pledge. Choose your faves, have fun and support WNCW. It's a win win donation! Please share with your friends. Here's the list
Songsmith Gathering @ Brevard Music Center, Brevard, NC - 05/18/19 $110 a pair
Jonathan Scales Fourchestra @ Diana Wortham Theater, Asheville, NC – 5/4/19 $80 a pair
Future Birds VIP @ Fr8yard, Spartanburg, SC - 04/6/19 $100 a pair
Saturday Smokeshow VIP With Mellow Mushroom Gift Card @ Fr8yard, Spartanburg, SC 4/20/19 $50 a pair
David Ball & That Carolina Sound – VIP @ Fr8yard, Spartanburg, SC - 5/2/19 $120 a pair
Clemson Music Festival @ Garrison Show and Sale Arena, Clemson, SC - 4/27/19 $50 a pair
Gary Clark Junior @ Highland Brewing, Asheville, NC 08/19/2019 - $155 a pair
Danielle Nicole & Wicked Weed Gift Card @ Isis Music Hall, Asheville, NC - 4/12/19 $60 a pair
Jamie McLean Band & Wicked Weed Gift Card @ Isis Music Hall, Asheville, NC 5/17/19 - $60 a pair
Jackie Venson & Wicked Weed Gift Card @ Isis Music Hall, Asheville, NC 7/12/19 - $60 a pair
Cold Mountain Music Festival @ Lake Logan Conference Ctr, Canton, NC 5/31 THRU 6/1/19 $275 a pair
Cold Mountain Music Festival @ Lake Logan Conference Ctr, Canton, NC - 6/1/19 $75 a pair
The Subdudes @ McGlohon Theater, Charlotte, NC - 4/12/19 $70 a pair
Rhiannon Giddens @ McGlohon Theater, Charlotte, NC - 9/23/19 $45 a pair
Acoustic Syndicate & Town Mountain @ Music in the Mill, Hickory, NC - 4/5/19 $40 a pair
Robert Earl Keen @ Neighborhood Theater, Charlotte NC - 4/11/19 $60 a pair
Tab Benoit @ Neighborhood Theater, Charlotte, NC – 4/12/19 $55 a pair
Charlie Hunter Trio @ Neighborhood Theater, Charlotte NC – 4/17/19 $45 a pair
Jayhawks @ Neighborhood Theater, Charlotte, NC – 5/2/19 $70 a pair
Son Volt CD Release Party @ Neighborhood Theater, Charlotte, NC – 5/8/19 $50 a pair
Paul Thorn Band @ Neighborhood Theater, Charlotte, NC – 5/30/19 $50 a pair
Darrell Scott @ Neighborhood Theater, Charlotte, NC – 6/8/19 $60 a pair
Todd Snider Album Release Party @ Neighborhood Theater, Charlotte, NC – 6/20/19 $50 a pair
Shakey Graves & Dr. Dog @ New Belgium, Asheville, NC – 9/11/19 $110 a pair
Robert Earl Keen @ Orange Peel, Asheville, NC – 4/15/19 $85 a pair
Dark Star Orchestra @ Orange Peel, Asheville, NC – 4/11/19 $100 a pair
Claypool Lennon Delirium @ Orange Peel, Asheville, NC – 4/19/19 $140 a pair
Jim James @ Orange Peel, Asheville, NC – 5/3/19 $100 a pair
Son Volt @ Orange Peel, Asheville, NC – 5/10/19 $75 a pair
Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band @ Orange Peel, Asheville, NC – 9/27/19 $85 a pair
Loaded Up and Truckin’ @ Oskar Blues, Brevard, NC – 5/4/19 $170 a pair
Del McCoury Band @ Paramount Bristol, Bristol TN – 4/20/19 $95 a pair
Trondossa Music & Arts Festival @ Riverfront Park, N Charlotte, NC – 4/28/19 $175 a pair
Rhett Miller Acoustic @ Stage Door Theater, Charlotte, NC – 4/7/19 $55 a pair
Head and Heart @ Thomas Wolf Auditorium, Asheville, NC – 9/26/19 $100 a pair
Freddy Cole @ Tryon Fine Arts Ctr., Tryon, NC - 4/27/19 $80 a pair
Tame Impala @ US Cellular Center, Asheville, NC - 5/3/19 $190 a pair
US National Whitewater Center – Asheville, NC - OPEN DATES $120 a pair
MerleFest – 4 day pass – Wilkesboro, NC 4/25/19 THRU 4/28/19 $425 a pair
MerleFest – 1 day pass – Wilkesboro, NC PICK ONE DAY from 4/25 to 4/28/19 $180 a pair
Albino Skunk Spring Festival 3 day pass – Greer, SC 4/11-13/19 $300 a pair
Ole Time Fiddler’s & Bluegrass Fest – Union Grove, NC 5/24-26/19 $70 a pair
LEAF – VIP Weekend Pass – Black Mountain, NC – 5/9 THRU 5/12/2019 $450 a pair
LEAF – Weekend Pass – Black Mountain, NC – 5/9 THRU 5/12/2019 $380 a pair
Red Wing Roots Music Festival 3 day pass – Mt. Solon, VA 7/12-7/14/2019 $500 a pair