Wounds Of War Must Be Considered For Veterans Discharged For Misconduct By Steve Walsh • 2 hours ago Originally published on December 30, 2020 7:21 am The Pentagon requires services to consider whether wounds of war played a role in behavior. As a Marine fights to stay in the corps, he wants his combat-related mental health issues to be considered.