Wordstage on WNCW: Zora Walker - Boy Sells Cow

Wordstage on WNCW-FM 88.7: Zora Walker - Boy Sells Cow

Zora Walker (1922-2013) was from the Yellow Branch community of Graham County, North Carolina. She was a wealth of many types of folklore including stories, jokes, children’s games, traditional folk songs and ballads, learning her parents and older brothers. Zora learned this old ballad (Child 278) from her father, Virgil “Virge” Jenkins, in which a father sends his son on an errand to sell the family cow. On his way he encounters a robber which he tricks for a horse and a saddle full of riches.



From, On the Threshold of a Dream - Susan Pepper (Ballad Records) www.susanpeper.com



Originally aired 2/6/21 and 2/7/21